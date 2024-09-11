Tyreek Hill: I could have been better on Sunday, but that doesn’t make police actions OK

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill repeated his call for the police officer placed on administrative duties in the wake last Sunday’s pre-game traffic stop in Miami to be fired while also reflecting on his own behavior during the incident.

Body cam videos from the scene show Hill putting his window up and declining police requests to lower it before an officer identified as Danny Torres pulls him out of the car and pushes him face down on the ground in order to handcuff him. Hill said on Wednesday that he has asked himself “how can I get better” over the last few days and said he thinks there are ways he could have handled things differently even if he still wants Torres “gone” for the way he was treated.

“I will say I could have been better,” Hill said. “I could have let down my window in that instance. The thing about me is, I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be, like, cameras out, phones on you in that moment but, at the end of the day, I’m human. I’ve gotta follow rules. I gotta do what everyone else would do. Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not. But, at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things a bit differently.”

Hill said he “loves” police and does not plan any larger protests related to what happened to him because he wants to to bring his attention back to football. He’ll get a chance to get back on the field against the Bills on Thursday night.