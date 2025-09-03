 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill: I don’t need to be a captain to lead, I lead by example

  
Published September 3, 2025 04:51 PM

Tyreek Hill was not voted a captain by his Dolphins teammates this year, but he says that won’t change his ability to be a leader in Miami.

Hill, who was a captain last year, wasn’t chosen this year after a tumultuous offseason in which he initially indicated he wanted out of Miami before saying he wanted to stay. Hill told reporters that he’s just focused on being a good teammate and doing everything the right way.

“It’s about the team, and I don’t need a title to be able to lead,” Hill said. “I’m going to continue to push the standard that coach and these guys are pushing in the locker room. I’ve always been a guy that led by example. So the captain thing is great, but I’m going to continue to do the small things, which is work hard, show up each and every day and bust my tail for this team.”

As the Dolphins prepare to face the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday, Hill may be the most-watched player on the field. A big game from Hill in a Dolphins win would go a long way toward erasing the offseason narratives about a dysfunctional relationship between Hill and his team. But if Hill struggles and the Dolphins get off to a rocky start, questions will be raised about whether Hill is leading the Dolphins to their second straight losing season.