Tyreek Hill: I’m not an MVP candidate, Dolphins have a better player than me

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is on pace to break the NFL’s all-time single-season receiving yardage record, but he says he’s no the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

In fact, Hill says he’s not his team’s MVP: When asked by reporters today if he thinks he’s a league MVP candidate, he said it’s a teammate who deserves that recognition.

“No, we have a player on this team who is better than me, and means more to this team than me,” Hill said.

Hill at first didn’t name the player he was referring to, but then said, “It’s Alec Ingold.”

Hill was joking about Ingold, the Dolphins’ fullback. He meant Tua Tagovailoa.

Realistically, in today’s NFL it’s unlikely that any non-quarterback could be the most valuable player in the league. Quarterbacks are simply more valuable than other players. So Hill says save the MVP votes for Tua. And perhaps vote Hill the offensive player of the year.