NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey upgraded to full participants in Thursday’s practice

  
Published November 21, 2024 04:09 PM

Playing through a wrist injury, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill once again appears set to play.

Hill was upgraded from limited to full on Miami’s Thursday injury report.

After making just three catches for 16 yards with a TD in Week 10, Hill had seven receptions for 61 yards with a touchdown in last week’s victory over Las Vegas.

Miami also upgraded cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) from limited to full on Thursday. Safety Jordan Poyer was back on the field in a limited capacity after receiving a rest day on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), and defensive tackle Calais Campbell (rest) remained non-participants.

Fullback Alec Ingold (calf), defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder), offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee/groin), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee) remained limited.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (shoulder/calf), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (wrist), tight end Julian Hill (shoulder), safety Jevon Holland (hand/knee), safety Patrick McMorris (calf), and running back Raheem Mostert (hip) all remained full participants.