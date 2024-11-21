Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey upgraded to full participants in Thursday’s practice

Playing through a wrist injury, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill once again appears set to play.

Hill was upgraded from limited to full on Miami’s Thursday injury report.

After making just three catches for 16 yards with a TD in Week 10, Hill had seven receptions for 61 yards with a touchdown in last week’s victory over Las Vegas.

Miami also upgraded cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) from limited to full on Thursday. Safety Jordan Poyer was back on the field in a limited capacity after receiving a rest day on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), and defensive tackle Calais Campbell (rest) remained non-participants.

Fullback Alec Ingold (calf), defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder), offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee/groin), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee) remained limited.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (shoulder/calf), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (wrist), tight end Julian Hill (shoulder), safety Jevon Holland (hand/knee), safety Patrick McMorris (calf), and running back Raheem Mostert (hip) all remained full participants.