Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle out of practice Thursday

Both of the Dolphins’ top two receivers were absent from practice on Thursday.

Tyreek Hill was limited in practice on Wednesday because he left the team’s facility when he learned his house was on fire. He was not present on Thursday either and those personal matters rather than an ankle issue that is also on the report are the reason why he was not with the team.

Jaylen Waddle did not play last Sunday because of an ankle injury and he has not practiced this week. Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot), edge rusher Bradley Chubb (knee), and running back Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle) were also out of practice.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (quad, left shoulder) remained a full participant. Running back De’Von Achane (toe, ribs), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee, ankle, back), linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), offensive lineman Lester Cotton (hip), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf, ankle), safety Jevon Holland (knees), offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique), linebacker David Long (knee), and linebacker Duke Riley (ankle) were all listed as limited.