Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert estimated as limited

The Dolphins have lost a lot of players to injury this season, but it looks like two of their stars are moving toward a return this week.

The Dolphins didn’t practice Tuesday, but they did have to release an injury report ahead of their wild-card playoff game Saturday.

They estimated running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) as limited. Both missed the Week 18 loss to the Bills, and the Dolphins missed them.

Receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle/quad) also was limited.

Hill has had the ankle injury since Week 14 when Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting used a hip-drop tackle on him. He injured his quad on Sunday.

Running back De’Von Achane (toe/ribs), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) also received limited designations.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), safety DeShone Elliott (calf), safety Jevon Hollard (knees) and cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) were listed as DNP. The Dolphins already have ruled out Howard.