Tyreek Hill “likely” will play next week vs. Cowboys

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t play on Sunday, after suffering an ankle injury on Monday night. Although it was characterized in some circles as a close call, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Hill could not have played today.

Next Sunday, however, it could be a different story. Per the source, it’s currently likely that Hill will play.

The Dolphins will need him more than they needed him today. It’s one thing to roll over the Jets. The Cowboys, who took it on the chin on Sunday at Buffalo, will be looking to get back on the right track.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are hoping to hold off the Bills, who are suddenly hot and nipping at Miami’s heels.