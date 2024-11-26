 Skip navigation
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Tyreek Hill listed as out of practice Tuesday

  
Published November 26, 2024 06:28 PM

The Dolphins held a walkthrough practice on Tuesday and wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not participate in it.

Hill was listed as out of practice on the second Dolphins injury report of the week. He was estimated as a limited participant on Monday due to the wrist injury that’s had him on the report in recent weeks and a personal notation was added to Tuesday’s report. A return on Wednesday will likely leave Hill on track to play against the Packers on Thanksgiving.

Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee, calf), and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) were listed as out for the second straight day.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), safety Jordan Poyer (rest), fullback Alec Ingold (calf), defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knees), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad, kne) were all listed as limited participants.