Tyreek Hill listed as out of practice Tuesday

The Dolphins held a walkthrough practice on Tuesday and wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not participate in it.

Hill was listed as out of practice on the second Dolphins injury report of the week. He was estimated as a limited participant on Monday due to the wrist injury that’s had him on the report in recent weeks and a personal notation was added to Tuesday’s report. A return on Wednesday will likely leave Hill on track to play against the Packers on Thanksgiving.

Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee, calf), and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) were listed as out for the second straight day.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), safety Jordan Poyer (rest), fullback Alec Ingold (calf), defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knees), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad, kne) were all listed as limited participants.