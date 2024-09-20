Tyreek Hill met with local police chiefs earlier this week

It’s been only 12 days, and yet it still feels like a lifetime, since Miami-Dade police detained Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill before the Week 1 game against the Jaguars.

The top story for the Dolphins understandably became the health of Tua Tagovailoa, only eight days ago. But the situation with Hill remains unresolved.

“There’s been some small steps moved forward,” Hill told reporters on Thursday. “Right now, I want to do a good job of keeping that private. When everything’s happened, it’s going to happen. We’ll kind of lean on you guys to get the word out and spread the message, but right now it’s just small conversations. It’s almost like contract negotiations.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Hill continues to consider litigation. While many will dismiss the activation of the legal process as a money grab, it’s the best way (and in many cases the only way) to pursue truth, to ensure accountability, and to provoke change.

On that last point, Hill met earlier this week with various local police chiefs to discuss the best ways to prevent this from happening again. That continues to be the best possible outcome — helping citizens and police officers to better understand the best way to interact.