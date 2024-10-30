 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill not seen at Dolphins practice

  
Published October 30, 2024 02:58 PM

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who was questionable for the Week 8 loss to the Cardinals, wasn’t seen at practice on Wednesday.

Via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Hill was absent during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Hill wasn’t on last Wednesday’s report. He was limited on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday.

Last year, Hill was on pace for 2,000 receiving yards until an ankle injury in December. This year, he has only 366 receiving yards through seven games. That puts him on pace for 888 yards for the full season. He had more than 1,700 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins.

Hill also has only one 100-yard performance this year. It came in Week 1 against the Jaguars, when he caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. It’s his only touchdown of the entire season.

The 2-5 Dolphins visit the 6-2 Bills on Sunday. A loss would put Miami 5.5 games behind the Bills, since Buffalo would own the head-to-head tiebreaker.