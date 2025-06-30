 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill runs 100 meters in 10.10 seconds, beats Noah Lyles’ brother

  
Published June 30, 2025 03:23 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t get his wish of a race against 100-meter Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, but he did run an impressive 100-meter time and beat a sprinter named Lyles over the weekend.

Hill showed up to the ATX Sprint Classic in Austin and ran an impressive 10.10 second 100-meter dash, finishing fourth in a seven-man race.

The fifth-place finisher in the race was Josephus Lyles, Noah’s younger brother, who finished in 10.25 seconds.

While Hill’s 10.10-second time is a far cry from Noah Lyles’ time of 9.79 seconds at the Paris Olympics last year, it’s a very impressive time for someone like Hill, who hadn’t run track competitively in a decade until he decided to take it up this summer. Hill has now run the 100 meters at two track meets this summer and has run them in 10.10 seconds and 10.15 seconds. Those are outstanding times for anyone who isn’t a high-level competitive sprinter.

Hill is never going to surpass Lyles for the title of World’s Fastest Man, but Hill might be the fastest man in the world whose primary job isn’t sprinting.