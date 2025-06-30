Tyreek Hill runs 100 meters in 10.10 seconds, beats Noah Lyles’ brother

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t get his wish of a race against 100-meter Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, but he did run an impressive 100-meter time and beat a sprinter named Lyles over the weekend.

Hill showed up to the ATX Sprint Classic in Austin and ran an impressive 10.10 second 100-meter dash, finishing fourth in a seven-man race.

The fifth-place finisher in the race was Josephus Lyles, Noah’s younger brother, who finished in 10.25 seconds.

While Hill’s 10.10-second time is a far cry from Noah Lyles’ time of 9.79 seconds at the Paris Olympics last year, it’s a very impressive time for someone like Hill, who hadn’t run track competitively in a decade until he decided to take it up this summer. Hill has now run the 100 meters at two track meets this summer and has run them in 10.10 seconds and 10.15 seconds. Those are outstanding times for anyone who isn’t a high-level competitive sprinter.

Hill is never going to surpass Lyles for the title of World’s Fastest Man, but Hill might be the fastest man in the world whose primary job isn’t sprinting.