Tyreek Hill scores third TD of season to give Dolphins 17-6 lead

Tyreek Hill scored only one touchdown the first eight games and had a seven-game scoreless streak broken last week with a touchdown. He now has a touchdown two weeks in a row.

The Dolphins receiver caught an 8-yard score from Tua Tagovailoa with 4:13 left in the third quarter.

Miami leads the Raiders 17-6, and Hill has six catches for 43 yards.

The Dolphins led 10-6 at halftime and opened the second half by forcing a quick punt by the Raiders. Miami went 97 yards in 14 plays, using up 7:47 of the third quarter.

Their first two scoring drives were long, too, going 14 plays and 70 yards in 8:13 and 52 yards in 16 plays in 8:22.

The only drive they haven’t scored on was one right before the half as they got the ball back with 45 seconds left until halftime and couldn’t get close enough for a field goal try.

Tagovailoa now is 20-of-27 for 165 yards and two touchdowns.