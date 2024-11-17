 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill scores third TD of season to give Dolphins 17-6 lead

  
Published November 17, 2024 02:58 PM

Tyreek Hill scored only one touchdown the first eight games and had a seven-game scoreless streak broken last week with a touchdown. He now has a touchdown two weeks in a row.

The Dolphins receiver caught an 8-yard score from Tua Tagovailoa with 4:13 left in the third quarter.

Miami leads the Raiders 17-6, and Hill has six catches for 43 yards.

The Dolphins led 10-6 at halftime and opened the second half by forcing a quick punt by the Raiders. Miami went 97 yards in 14 plays, using up 7:47 of the third quarter.

Their first two scoring drives were long, too, going 14 plays and 70 yards in 8:13 and 52 yards in 16 plays in 8:22.

The only drive they haven’t scored on was one right before the half as they got the ball back with 45 seconds left until halftime and couldn’t get close enough for a field goal try.

Tagovailoa now is 20-of-27 for 165 yards and two touchdowns.