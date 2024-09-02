 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill: This is best Dolphins team since I’ve been here

  
Published September 2, 2024 02:15 PM

The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a 2022 trade with the Chiefs, but they made it clear this offseason that they like the trajectory the team is on.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and head coach Mike McDaniel all signed contract extensions while Hill’s deal was tweaked to add more guaranteed money in the coming years. Those moves back up Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’s assertion that the Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders and Hill said on Monday that he thinks this team is better positioned for success than the ones the Dolphins put on the field the last two years.

“This is the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Hill said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Great time to be alive. We are all excited. We’ve got a lot of weapons, lot of playmakers on this team. Everyone is on the very edge of their seats, waiting for this moment. . . . Tua has done a great job overcommunicating exactly what he wants as far as details on routes. Mike has given him the keys to the car. That gives all of us the ability to play free and be ourselves and be creative in our routes.”

The Dolphins will get two straight home games to start the season and wins over the Jaguars and Bills would provide some support for Hill’s feeling about what the Dolphins are capable of doing. Whether they are home or away, though, the team is also going to have to come through in January to make good on Ross’s belief in their capabilities.