Tyreek Hill will consider litigation after Sunday detainment by Miami-Dade police

The investigation regarding the Sunday morning detainment of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is proceeding.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Miami-Dade Police Department internal affairs division has contacted Hill about the incident.

Rosenhaus added that Hill’s lawyers are considering all options, and that Hill is considering litigation.

Whatever happens, here’s hoping we get to the truth about the situation. It looked like an overreaction. If it was, there needs to be accountability. If it wasn’t, there needs to be an explanation.