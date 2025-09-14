 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill’s big day includes a 47-yard catch, his longest in more than a year

  
September 14, 2025

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wasn’t thrilled with a question this week about why he hasn’t had a 30-yard catch in more than a year. Fortunately for Hill, he won’t have to face that question again.

Hill caught a 47-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter today against the Patriots, Hill’s longest catch in more than a year. Hill showed his deep speed is still there, blowing past the Patriots’ secondary and actually having to slow down for Tagovailoa’s deep ball.

It’s been a big day for Hill, who has caught all four of the passes thrown to him today, for 87 yards.

The Dolphins lead 17-15 on a day when Patriots rookie kicker Andres Borregales has missed two extra points.