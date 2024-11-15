Tyrel Dodson is “pissed off” at his unexpected release from the Seahawks

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was waived by the Seahawks on Wednesday despite being the team’s leading tackler. He is confused as to the reason.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Dodson said Thursday after the Dolphins claimed him off waivers, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Emotionally, I’m still going through ups and downs of it. I’m pissed off. I’m very pissed off, and I’m going to probably stay pissed off until my career ends, years down the road. I’m pissed off. That’s the word.”

Dodson said he won’t carry it as extra motivation, though.

“Nah, I’m always pissed off when I step on the field,” he said. “That’s just how I play.”

Dodson leads the Seahawks with 71 tackles and, while starting all nine games, also made five tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He said he is a “baller” and the Seahawks “are losing a good one.”

“I think I played pretty well,” Dodson said. “Led the team in tackles. There’s a new culture over there. A lot of the guys leaned on me. I leaned on them. I was a leader.

“(One) man’s trash is another man’s treasure. It is what it is.”