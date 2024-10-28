Tyrique Stevenson: I let my team down, that can’t happen again

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson posted an apology to social media on Sunday regarding his actions on the final play of the team’s 18-15 loss to the Commanders and he made an in-person apology on Monday.

Stevenson apologized to the team for turning his back to the final snap in order to taunt a Commanders fan in the stands. Stevenson was late to realize that the ball had been snapped and raced over to tip a Hail Mary pass by Jayden Daniels into the hands of wide receiver Noah Brown. Brown was standing alone behind a scrum of players and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday that Stevenson was supposed to be guarding Brown on the play.

“I let them down, and those guys hold me to a higher standard,” Stevenson said, via WBBM. “So does everybody in this building. It’s something that can’t happen ever again and won’t happen ever again.”

Eberflus didn’t rule out any internal discipline for Stevenson as a result of the play, but said that any decision on that front will not be publicly announced.