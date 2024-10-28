 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyrique Stevenson apologizes for taunting Commanders fan before final play

  
Published October 27, 2024 11:00 PM

Tyrique Stevenson was not a household name before Sunday. He is now but for the wrong reason.

The Bears defensive back was busy taunting Commanders fans at the snap of the final play.

He finally realized the play had started and raced over to get involved in the Hail Mary play at exactly the wrong time, tipping it to Noah Brown in the end zone. It gave the Commanders an improbable 18-15 victory over the Bears.

Stevenson has been ripped and laughed at on social media since.

On Sunday night, Stevenson apologized.

“To Chicago and teammates, my apologies for lack of awareness and focus,” Stevenson wrote on social media. “The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen. #Beardown.”

The loss dropped the Bears to 4-3 behind the Lions, Vikings and Packers in the NFC North.