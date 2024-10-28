Tyrique Stevenson apologizes for taunting Commanders fan before final play

Tyrique Stevenson was not a household name before Sunday. He is now but for the wrong reason.

The Bears defensive back was busy taunting Commanders fans at the snap of the final play.

He finally realized the play had started and raced over to get involved in the Hail Mary play at exactly the wrong time, tipping it to Noah Brown in the end zone. It gave the Commanders an improbable 18-15 victory over the Bears.

Stevenson has been ripped and laughed at on social media since.

On Sunday night, Stevenson apologized.

“To Chicago and teammates, my apologies for lack of awareness and focus,” Stevenson wrote on social media. “The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen. #Beardown.”

The loss dropped the Bears to 4-3 behind the Lions, Vikings and Packers in the NFC North.