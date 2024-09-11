 Skip navigation
Tyrique Stevenson snags NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published September 11, 2024 12:18 PM

Quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears offense fell flat in Week One, but the team was able to emerge with a victory over the Titans thanks to the efforts of their defense and special teams.

One of the biggest plays by that unit came from cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. With the Bears down 17-16 in the fourth quarter, Stevenson stepped in front of an ill-advised backhanded flip from Titans quarterback Will Levis and returned the interception 43 yards for a touchdown. The Bears would make a two-point conversion and go on to win 24-17.

Stevenson also had four tackles during the win and he was named the NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday.

The interception was the fifth of Stevenson’s career and the 2023 second-round pick also had 86 tackles and two forced fumbles during his rookie season.