 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyrod Taylor had knee procedure, Jets hope he’s ready for Week 1

  
Published August 12, 2025 12:29 PM

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been out of practice for an extended period of time this summer and the Jets don’t expect him back in the near future.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said at a Tuesday press conference that Taylor had a procedure to address the knee injury that’s kept him off the field. Glenn said that the team hopes to have him back in time for their season opener against the Steelers.

Brady Cook and Adrian Martinez are the other quarterbacks behind Justin Fields on the Jets’ depth chart, so there’s a major drop in experience from Taylor to the other reserve options.

The Jets could bring in another quarterback to supplement that duo over the rest of the summer, but pickings are slim at this point and the best hope for the Jets is that Taylor is able to be available come Week 1.