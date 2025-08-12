Tyrod Taylor had knee procedure, Jets hope he’s ready for Week 1

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been out of practice for an extended period of time this summer and the Jets don’t expect him back in the near future.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said at a Tuesday press conference that Taylor had a procedure to address the knee injury that’s kept him off the field. Glenn said that the team hopes to have him back in time for their season opener against the Steelers.

Brady Cook and Adrian Martinez are the other quarterbacks behind Justin Fields on the Jets’ depth chart, so there’s a major drop in experience from Taylor to the other reserve options.

The Jets could bring in another quarterback to supplement that duo over the rest of the summer, but pickings are slim at this point and the best hope for the Jets is that Taylor is able to be available come Week 1.