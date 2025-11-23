Tyrod Taylor hits John Metchie to put Jets up 7-0

Tyrod Taylor and John Metchie have the Jets in front of the Ravens in the second quarter.

Taylor flipped a short pass to Metchie on a third down and the wideout was able to turn it into a 13-yard touchdown that put the Jets up 7-0 with just over four minutes to go until halftime. It’s the second touchdown catch for Metchie in his two games with the Jets.

Metchie has three catches for 45 yards so far on Sunday and Taylor is 6-of-10 for 81 yards.

The Ravens have gone 0-for-4 on third downs and picked up just two first downs while punting each time they’ve had the ball so far on Sunday.