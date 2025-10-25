 Skip navigation
Tyrod Taylor out with knee injury, Justin Fields will start for Jets

  
Published October 25, 2025 01:09 PM

Jets coach Aaron Glenn refused to say who his starting quarterback will be on Sunday against the Bengals, but now we know: Justin Fields.

Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out with a knee injury and will not make the trip to Cincinnati, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. Rookie Brady Cook will back Fields up.

Fields has played poorly this season, and it seems likely that Taylor would have started in his place if healthy, but with Taylor out, Fields will get another week to try to prove he deserves to hold onto the starting job. Taylor had offseason knee surgery and took a hit to the same knee after stepping in for Fields in last week’s game.

Jets owner Woody Johnson added fuel to the quarterback controversy this week by making clear that Fields has not performed to the level the Jets were expecting from him when they signed him this offseason.

The winless Jets are six-point underdogs against Joe Flacco and the Bengals on Sunday.