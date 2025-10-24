Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner out, Aaron Glenn doesn’t name starting QB

No matter who is at quarterback on Sunday, the Jets will be down a couple of their top players.

Head coach Aaron Glenn has ruled out both receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) and cornerback Sauce Gardner (concussion) for Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals.

Moreover, Glenn did not officially announce a starter at quarterback. Tyrod Taylor (knee) is questionable for the game after practicing in a limited capacity this week.

Glenn was asked multiple times and in multiple ways about who would start at quarterback between Taylor and Justin Fields, and answered in the same way, noting that he wasn’t saying because he doesn’t want to.

Still, after team owner Woody Johnson’s comments earlier this week, it would be more of a surprise if Taylor didn’t start — provided he’s healthy enough to do so.

Additionally, running back Breece Hall (knee) and tight end Mason Taylor (quad) are questionable for the contest, Glenn said, though they are trending in the right direction to play.