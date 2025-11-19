 Skip navigation
Tyrod Taylor: Starting against Ravens is a “full circle moment”

  
Published November 19, 2025 03:44 PM

Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor never started a game when he was a member of the Ravens, but he will be starting against them this Sunday in what he called a “full circle moment” during a Wednesday press conference.

Taylor was drafted by the Ravens in 2011 and spent four years as their backup quarterback before moving on with an NFL career that has seen him start games for the Bills, Browns, Chargers, Texans, Giants, and Jets. Taylor started one game when Justin Fields was out with a concussion, but this one comes as a coaching decision and Taylor acknowledged that makes for a mixed reaction.

“Excited for the opportunity to play,” Taylor said. “Obviously, it’s tough as well. You create friends in this business. There’s an emotional side to it, but, at the same time, I’m a firm believer that God has a plan for all of us.”

Taylor said he thinks the Jets offense has suffered from “a lack of consistency from an execution standpoint” and he will try to change that against his first NFL team.