Tyron Smith, C.J. Mosley out of practice for Jets

Wide receiver Davante Adams had plenty of company on the sideline at Jets practice on Wednesday.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters before practice that Adams would be sidelined by an illness and a wrist injury. The team’s injury report brought word of five other non-participants.

The list is headlined by left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck). Cornerback Brandin Echols (concussion), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring), and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) were also out of practice.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel), and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) were limited participants. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee, hamstring) was a full participant.