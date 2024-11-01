Tyrone Tracy clears concussion protocol, set to play vs. Commanders

The Giants will have running back Tyrone Tracy when they take on the Commanders on Sunday.

Tracy has cleared concussion protocol and is set to play in Week 9.

A fifth-round rookie, Tracy has rushed for 376 yards with two touchdowns so far this season. he had 145 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Steelers.

Notably, the Giants won’t have either of their regular kicking specialists. Punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) will miss another game after he didn’t practice all week. But kicker Greg Joseph (abdomen) was added to the injury report and is now out after he didn’t participate on Friday.

Matt Haack is set to continue his punter duties while practice squad kicker Jude McAtamney is in line to make his debut.

When the Giants played the Commanders earlier in the season, they elected to have Gillan kick after Graham Gano injured his hamstring early in the game.

Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) is doubtful while linebacker Ty Summers (ankle) is questionable.