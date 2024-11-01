 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyrone Tracy clears concussion protocol, set to play vs. Commanders

  
Published November 1, 2024 03:53 PM

The Giants will have running back Tyrone Tracy when they take on the Commanders on Sunday.

Tracy has cleared concussion protocol and is set to play in Week 9.

A fifth-round rookie, Tracy has rushed for 376 yards with two touchdowns so far this season. he had 145 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Steelers.

Notably, the Giants won’t have either of their regular kicking specialists. Punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) will miss another game after he didn’t practice all week. But kicker Greg Joseph (abdomen) was added to the injury report and is now out after he didn’t participate on Friday.

Matt Haack is set to continue his punter duties while practice squad kicker Jude McAtamney is in line to make his debut.

When the Giants played the Commanders earlier in the season, they elected to have Gillan kick after Graham Gano injured his hamstring early in the game.

Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) is doubtful while linebacker Ty Summers (ankle) is questionable.