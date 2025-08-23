 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyson Bagent’s three TD passes in fourth quarter erase 17-point deficit vs. Chiefs

  
Published August 23, 2025 08:11 AM

On Wednesday, Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent signed a new contract. On Friday night, he provided some proof as to why the Bears offered him the deal.

Yes, it’s a preseason game. But still. With the Bears down 27-10 in the fourth quarter, Bagent threw three touchdown passes and led the come-from-behind victory in Chicago’s preseason finale.

And while wiping out the 17-point deficit means nothing as to the 17 games to come, it provides a nice little kick to a mostly young team with a new head coach as a Week 1 Monday night game looms.

Against the Chiefs, Bagent completed 20 of 28 passes for 212 yards and a passer rating of 128.9. Here’s one of the touchdown throws.

Undrafted out of Shepherd College in 2023, Bagent was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He would have been a restricted free agent in March. Instead, the Bears offered — and he accepted — a two-year, $10 million extension. It puts him under contract for three years, at a total of $11.03 million.

New coach Ben Johnson undoubtedly sees something in Bagent, and Bagent undoubtedly realizes the potential benefits to his career from spending three seasons learning under Johnson. Come 2028, Bagent could be a player who earns a chance to start elsewhere.

Along the way, he’ll be one snap away from playing for the Bears. Given the franchise’s chronic inability to find a true franchise quarterback, it can’t hurt to have two guys the coaching staff fully trusts to play.