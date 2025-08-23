Tyson Bagent’s three TD passes in fourth quarter erase 17-point deficit vs. Chiefs

On Wednesday, Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent signed a new contract. On Friday night, he provided some proof as to why the Bears offered him the deal.

Yes, it’s a preseason game. But still. With the Bears down 27-10 in the fourth quarter, Bagent threw three touchdown passes and led the come-from-behind victory in Chicago’s preseason finale.

And while wiping out the 17-point deficit means nothing as to the 17 games to come, it provides a nice little kick to a mostly young team with a new head coach as a Week 1 Monday night game looms.

Against the Chiefs, Bagent completed 20 of 28 passes for 212 yards and a passer rating of 128.9. Here’s one of the touchdown throws.

Undrafted out of Shepherd College in 2023, Bagent was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He would have been a restricted free agent in March. Instead, the Bears offered — and he accepted — a two-year, $10 million extension. It puts him under contract for three years, at a total of $11.03 million.

New coach Ben Johnson undoubtedly sees something in Bagent, and Bagent undoubtedly realizes the potential benefits to his career from spending three seasons learning under Johnson. Come 2028, Bagent could be a player who earns a chance to start elsewhere.

Along the way, he’ll be one snap away from playing for the Bears. Given the franchise’s chronic inability to find a true franchise quarterback, it can’t hurt to have two guys the coaching staff fully trusts to play.