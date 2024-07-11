 Skip navigation
Tytus Howard aided by Houstonians after truck gets stuck in hurricane floodwaters

  
Published July 11, 2024 03:32 PM

Houston still has not recovered from Hurricane Beryl, which hit the city with 80 mph winds on Monday. More than a million people remain without power four days after the Category 1 storm made landfall.

Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard was affected by the storm, getting his lifted 4x4 truck stuck in floodwaters.

“Tell me why I done let my truck slide into a ditch of like 4ft of water. Well, half the truck,” Howard wrote on social media. “I’m need somebody with a tractor to come pull it out lol so I can get it towed.”

Howard told teammate Laremy Tunsil it was a “long story” about how the truck got stuck, and he later posted video and photos of Houstonians coming to the rescue of the truck.

“Am I officially a Houstonian now?” Howard asked.