Tytus Howard returns to Texans practice

Texans right tackle Tytus Howard took a big step back toward the lineup on Monday.

Reporters at Monday’s practice sent video of Howard taking part in the session. It’s the first time Howard has participated in practice since he suffered a left hand injury in early August.

Howard, who signed a three-year extension this offseason. is wearing a protective cast on the hand. More word on his participation level and outlook for Sunday’s game against the Ravens will come with Wednesday’s initial injury report of the regular season.

George Fant would likely get the start in Howard’s place if he isn’t ready to go this week.