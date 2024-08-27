Tyus Bowser to visit Cowboys

Running back Dalvin Cook isn’t the only veteran free agent set for a meeting with the Cowboys.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that former Ravens edge rusher Tyus Bowser is scheduled to visit with the team.

Bowser was released by the Ravens in March after spending seven years in the organization. He did not play at all last year because of knee issues and was limited to nine games during the 2022 season, but he set a career high with seven sacks while starting every game in 2021.

Bowser had 152 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over his entire run in Baltimore.