Report: Dalvin Cook to visit with Cowboys

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is set to rejoin the Cowboys after agreeing to a four-year contract extension and the team may be adding a veteran to their offensive backfield as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that running back Dalvin Cook is heading to Dallas on Monday night to meet with the team.

Cook is coming off a lost season with the Jets, who signed him after he was released by the Vikings in June 2023. After four straight years with at least 1,000 yards, Cook barely played as a backup to Breece Hall — 67 carries for 214 yards in 15 games — and then got cut late in the year. He signed with the Ravens and had eight carries for them in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Cook was coming off shoulder surgery last year, so the Cowboys may be hoping he can rediscover his form and bolster a running back group that currently features Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, and Deuce Vaughn.