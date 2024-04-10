Uchenna Nwosu says he’ll definitely be ready for camp after torn pec

The Seahawks had to play without edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for most of the 2023 season, but he gave a positive update on his return to health on Wednesday.

Nwosu had 9.5 sacks in 2022 and he had two sacks in the first six games last year, but he missed the final 11 games of the season after tearing his pectoral.

During a press conference at the Seahawks offseason program on Wednesday, Nwosu said that his rehab has been going well. He said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, that he “absolutely” expects to be ready to go for the start of training camp this summer.

Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, and Derick Hall round out the edge rusher group in Seattle.