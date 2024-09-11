 Skip navigation
Uchenna Nwosu will remain out in Week 2

  
September 11, 2024

The Seahawks will be without one of their key defensive players for at least another week.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike Macdonald said in his Wednesday press conference that edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu will remain out this week with the knee injury he suffered late in the preseason.

Nwosu has not yet returned to practice.

After recording 9.5 sacks for Seattle in 2022, Nwosu had 2.0 last year in six games — missing much of the season due to a pectoral injury.

Macdonald also noted that running back Kenneth Walker (abdomen) and right tackle George Fant (knee) are day-to-day. The head coach declined to say whether or not the two would participate in practice on Wednesday, pointing to the injury report, which will be released later in the afternoon.