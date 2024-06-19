 Skip navigation
UFL announces eight players have signed with NFL teams

  
Published June 19, 2024 07:55 AM

Just days after its inaugural season came to an end, the UFL has announced that eight players have already earned themselves NFL contracts.

The spring league, which formed this year as a merger of the USFL and XFL, allows players under contract to leave for the NFL after the season. If those players stick in the NFL they’ll stay there, but if they return to the UFL they will go back to their old UFL teams.

The UFL’s announcement identified defensive end Jalen Redmond signing with the Vikings, cornerback Gareon Conley signing with the Cowboys, guard Liam Fornadel signing with the Patriots, wide receiver Daewood Davis signing with the Panthers, kicker Jake Bates signing with the Lions, offensive lineman Kohl Levao signing with the Jets, linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. signing with the Cowboys and running back Jacob Saylors signing with the Giants.

UFL offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith is reportedly set to sign with the Falcons, although that has not been announced.

For players hoping to make an NFL roster, the UFL is a legitimate opportunity to show what they can do. Spring football has talented players, and the best among them will be playing in the fall.