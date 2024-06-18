 Skip navigation
Falcons to sign OT Jaryd Jones-Smith

  
Published June 18, 2024 03:46 PM

The Falcons are signing free agent offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Jones-Smith played with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL this spring and made the All-UFL team. He previously played for the Battlehawks in the XFL.

Jones-Smith entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2018, signing with the Texans. He also has spent time with the Dolphins, 49ers, Ravens, Raiders and Commanders.

He has played six career NFL games, three with the Raiders in 2020 and three with the Ravens in 2021.

Jones-Smith has seen action on two offensive snaps and 27 on special teams in the regular season.

The Falcons are looking for depth at tackle behind Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton.