UFL returns on March 28, 2025

  
Published September 17, 2024 11:40 AM

We knew the UFL would be back for a second season. We now know when.

The spring league returns on March 28, 2025.

The same eight teams from 2024 will be back in 2025. The teams will again play 10 regular-season games. And 10 games will be played on Friday nights, because Fox has other sports that will occupy real estate on Saturdays.

It’s a challenge to pick the right week to start a spring slate of games. The XFL tried to do it the week after the Super Bowl. The USFL waited until after the draft. The merged league has essentially split the difference, for two years in a row.

The best news for the UFL is that it performed well. Better than most spring leagues perform. It’s not NFL football, but it’s close enough to provide a viable alternative to “no football.”

Can they get more fans in the stands? That should be the next objective. Beyond St. Louis, it’s not easy to put asses in seats.

Maybe that will change in 2025.