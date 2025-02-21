 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pftpm_full_nbaallstar_250220.jpg
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Unidentified Jets player reportedly targeted, robbed at gunpoint

  
Published February 20, 2025 07:08 PM

A Jets player was one of two people robbed at gunpoint last weekend in Morris County, New Jersey, a witness told NBC 4 New York.

Authorities are searching for three males who they believe targeted, stalked and followed the victims for more than 30 miles from Manhattan to their home in Morristown.

At around 8 a.m. Saturday, Morristown police received several 911 calls about an alleged armed robbery. One witness reported that the suspects got out of a dark-colored SUV to rob two individuals in another vehicle.

The robbers took money and other valuables, but no one was physically injured.

The Jets player is unidentified.