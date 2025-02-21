Unidentified Jets player reportedly targeted, robbed at gunpoint

A Jets player was one of two people robbed at gunpoint last weekend in Morris County, New Jersey, a witness told NBC 4 New York.

Authorities are searching for three males who they believe targeted, stalked and followed the victims for more than 30 miles from Manhattan to their home in Morristown.

At around 8 a.m. Saturday, Morristown police received several 911 calls about an alleged armed robbery. One witness reported that the suspects got out of a dark-colored SUV to rob two individuals in another vehicle.

The robbers took money and other valuables, but no one was physically injured.

The Jets player is unidentified.