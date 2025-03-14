Unlike Seahawks, Steelers failed to line up QB before making big move

Last Friday, when the Seahawks agreed to trade quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders, there’s no way the Seahawks didn’t know that they’d be signing quarterback Sam Darnold — tampering rules be damned.

On Sunday, when the Steelers agreed to trade for Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf, the Steelers apparently didn’t make similar advance arrangements.

And that they’ve now committed to Metcalf on a multi-year deal with a total average at signing of $30 million annually, they still don’t know who’ll be throwing passes to Metcalf.

They should have done it in advance. While it would have been tampering (the NFL doesn’t care, except in that one case in 1,000 when it does) to strike an advance deal with a player due to become a free agent on Wednesday, they could have finalized something with the quarterbacks who were still on the roster: Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. They also could have finalized something with Aaron Rodgers, since he had permission from the Jets to talk to other teams.

The quarterback position is far too important to just wing it. Especially when the Steelers have done something they’ve never done before by paying close to top-of-market value to a player who has not previously played for the team.

And it’s clear that the Steelers are winging it. They’re currently waiting for Rodgers. If he goes to the Giants or Vikings, then what?

All teams have a list of potential targets, at every position. Need a receiver? Check the list. Inside linebacker? Check the list. Long snapper? Check the list.

It’s one thing to check the list for a backup quarterback, or if the starter suffers a season-ending injury in October. In March, when a team has no starter, there has to be a more focused plan than looking at the next name on the list.

Before trading for Metcalf, they needed to have a deal in place (even if it meant tampering to do it) with someone they were confident could implement the plan to get full value out of Metcalf.

They’re now playing a game that’s equal parts chicken and Russian Roulette with their quarterback prospects for 2025. And even if it all works out, Steelers fans have spent the past few days not waving their Terrible Towels but wiping the sweat from their brows with them.

But that’s what happens when a team does something it’s never done before. Certain details can get lost in the shuffle. Like nailing down a strategy at quarterback before making an investment in a receiver that has no chance of providing a solid return without a quarterback who can get the ball in his hands on a reliable and repeated basis.