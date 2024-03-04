UPS wins at the Scouting Combine, too

The Scouting Combine produced plenty of winners. One of them won, indirectly.

As explained on PFT Live, the 320 players who showed up for the Scouting Combine received plenty of swag, from the NFL, from Nobull, and/or from the teams. But then they had to get it all home.

Enter UPS. I originally thought it was FedEx, which has a deal with the NFL. However there’s a UPS office in the lobby of the Crowne Plaza hotel, where all the players stay. They ship the stuff from there.

And there’s a lot of stuff to ship. One source said that, for four players, it cost $1,700 to send their free stuff home.

Why not just send it directly to the players? The answer is simple. If the league and/or the teams did that, they’d have to foot the bill for the shipping. As it stands, the prospects either must pay for it themselves or give it all away.

They don’t want to give it away. They want to keep it. It’s nice stuff.

So if this whole thing really is an honor and a privilege (it’s not, but they’ve made everyone think it is), the honor and the privilege would be enhanced if the players didn’t have to foot the bill to get their free stuff back to where they live.