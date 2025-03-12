 Skip navigation
Van Jefferson agrees to terms with Titans

  
Published March 12, 2025 11:05 AM

Wide receiver Van Jefferson’s next stop will be in Nashville.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that Jefferson has agreed to terms with the Titans as a free agent. Jefferson will sign a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with his new club.

Jefferson spent the 2024 season in Pittsburgh. He had 24 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in every regular season game and he had two catches for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers’ playoff loss to the Bills.

Jefferson has 137 catches for 1,876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 78 career games for the Steelers, Falcons, and Rams.