Van Jefferson could be odd man out for Rams offense

With receiver Cooper Kupp back from IR and rookie Puka Nacua taking off, someone will loose reps for the Rams’ offense.

That someone, on Sunday, wasreceiver Van Jefferson.

Jefferson was on the field for only two snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. Kupp played in 53 and Nacua participated in all 56.

“It was a really unique game because you look at it, there was eight total possessions on each side,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday when explaining Jefferson’s lack of work. “There were six possessions really in the initial parts of the game, especially offensively where you’re talking about 45 snaps with a handful of minutes left in the game where we were in like two-minute mode. You start off the game, you have a 14-play touchdown drive, then you have a six-play second drive where we end up missing on that third down, and then you have a six-play touchdown drive in two minute, and then you’re into the second half and you really have three more possessions. You get Cooper back in the mix and there were just fewer opportunities. Based on how the game unfolded, that was kind of how it went down. If you had asked me before, did I anticipate him playing that few snaps, I would’ve not said that but that was kind of how it unfolded.”

Regardless, Kupp and Nacua had more than 50 snaps each. Receiver Tutu Atwell also had 50.

Receiver Ben Skowronek also was very limited on Sunday, with only six snaps.

Jefferson’s lack of involvement could put him in the mix for a potential trade. He’s in the final year of his contract, and the window closes in three weeks.