Vehicular manslaughter charges are filed in connection with death of Khyree Jackson

Months after a collision that claimed the life of Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his high-school teammates, the driver of the other car has been charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Via WTOP.com, Cori Clingman was arrested on Thursday. She was driving the car that struck the vehicle carrying Jackson and two others.

“This was a horrific tragedy that should not have occurred,” Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy said during a news conference.

Also killed in the crash that happened in July 2024 were Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr.

“These were three young men who had gotten it right in life, who had amazing, bright futures ahead of them. But on July 6, they were taken away from all of us,” Braveboy said.

The charges came in a 13-count indictment returned by a grand jury.

The Vikings had selected Jackson in the fourth-round of the 2024. The players wore a decal with his initials on his helmet through the season.