PFT Clips

PFT Clips

Veteran CB Steven Nelson announces retirement

  
Published June 9, 2024 08:43 PM

Veteran cornerback Steven Nelson announced his retirement Sunday after nine NFL seasons, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Nelson had interest from the Texans, Raiders, Giants, Rams, Commanders and Dolphins, per Wilson, but decided to spend more time with his wife, Monica, who is pregnant, and his family while pursuing his various business ventures.

He has a large livestock farm outside of Houston and a podcast.

“Retirement, after thinking it over and having some talks with my family, I think it’s time for me to take a step back and spend more time with my family,” Nelson, 31, told Wilson. “I’m extremely proud of what I was able to do in the game of football. . . . Coming from a small town without a lot of resources, having to go to junior college, making it out of there to go to Oregon State, which was across the country from my family, going through a lot of trials and tribulations to get to where I am today and to be able to persevere and make it this far. I’m extremely proud of my legacy and my career.”

The Chiefs made Nelson a third-round pick in 2015, and he played four seasons in Kansas City, two in Pittsburgh, one in Philadelphia and spent the past two years in Houston.

Nelson intercepted a career-high five passes last season, including an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown in the wild-card playoff win over the Browns.

In 130 career games with 115 starts, Nelson totaled 13 interceptions, 87 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one sack, 456 tackles and 11 tackles for losses.

He did not completely close the door on a return at some point.