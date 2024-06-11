Veteran receiver and returner Pharoh Cooper announces his retirement

Pharoh Cooper, who played wide receiver and returned kicks in the NFL for seven seasons, has announced his retirement.

“Farewell football, I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Cooper wrote on social media. “I’m forever grateful and give all the glory to God that I was able to live out my childhood dream. I appreciate all the love and support I’ve received from my family, friends, and fans through out my career. Much love.”

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Rams out of South Carolina in 2016, Cooper became the Rams’ primary returner in his second NFL season, and he was a first-team All-Pro return man who led the NFL with a 27.4-yard average on kickoff returns. But in 2018 he suffered an ankle injury early in the season and ended up getting cut by the Rams, and he never reached the same level that he had in his second season.

Cooper ultimately spent time with the Rams, Cardinals, Bengals, Panthers, Jaguars and Giants. His talents as a returner might have given him a chance to earn a spot in an NFL training camp this year, given teams’ renewed interest in finding good returners with the new kickoff rule. But instead he has decided to walk away at age 29.