Veteran running back D’Ernest Johnson signs with Patriots’ practice squad

While the Patriots’ starting running back, Rhamondre Stevenson, deals with a toe injury, another veteran running back is being brought in.

D’Ernest Johnson has signed with the Patriots’ practice squad.

The 29-year-old Johnson was originally undrafted out of South Florida in 2018 and made his professional debut with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. He played well enough in that short-lived league that the Browns picked him up.

It took him a while to get significant playing time with the Browns, but when he finally did he made an immediate impact: In his first career start, in 2021, he ran for 146 yards. Since then he has bounced around the league with the Jaguars, Ravens and Cardinals and hasn’t had a lot of playing time, but he’s now the most experienced healthy running back in New England.

If Stevenson can’t go on Sunday, Johnson could get elevated to the active roster and play.