Vic Fangio reflects on his head-coaching career, and losing his last game to the Chiefs

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has earned a reputation as one of the best defensive coaches in NFL history. But his head-coaching career did not go well. And it was epitomized by his final loss, to the Chiefs.

Asked about his three-year stint as head coach of the Broncos from 2019 to 2021, Fangio acknowledged that his 19-30 record wasn’t good enough, and he talked about his memories of losing to Kansas City in his final game as a head coach.

“I just wish we had won a few more games,” Fangio said. “Even that last game against the Chiefs, we were up one and in the red zone, we’re driving and we’re going to score, and I told everybody we’re going for two and trying to make this a nine-point game. Two plays later, we bust a blocking assignment, fumble and they run it back.”

The Broncos had been leading for most of that game but lost it 28-24. Fangio was fired afterward and the Chiefs reached the AFC Championship Game, as they have every year with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback.

“They have good players, they’re well coached,” Fangio said of the Chiefs.

Asked to name one thing he wants to see from his players in Super Bowl LIX, Fangio turned as he so often does to the fundamentals, and tackling.

“We’ve got to have a good tackling game,” Fangio said. “These guys run well after the catch, obviously Mahomes is elusive, Pacheco runs extremely hard. Tackling is going to be paramount.”