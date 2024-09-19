 Skip navigation
Vic Fangio: We’re sticking with Bryce Huff as starter

  
Published September 19, 2024 01:49 PM

The Eagles’ decisions on offense at the end of their loss to the Falcons have been the subject of much discussion this week, but the tenor of the discourse about throwing on third down and kicking a field goal on fourth down would have been a lot different if the Eagles defense had stepped up.

Atlanta started their game-winning drive with 1:39 left on the clock and no timeouts, but Kirk Cousins completed four straight passes and then regrouped after an incompletion to throw a touchdown to wide receiver Drake London. The 70-yard drive took a minute and the lack of pressure on Cousins during the trip down the field was in line with the lack of pressure that the Eagles have applied through two games.

Signing Bryce Huff as a free agent this offseason was supposed to address the team’s needs off the edge, but Huff has just one tackle and no sacks so far this year. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that Huff is going to get more time to find himself.

“He’s working hard at it, and we’re going to stick with him,” Fangio said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

The Eagles haven’t gotten a sack from any of their edge rushers through two games and they’re going to need Huff or someone else to find a spark in order to put some more teeth into their defensive front.