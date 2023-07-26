Video of Tyreek Hill altercation emerges

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brebhahlv2_230726.jpg
Extended Highlights: Brentford 0, Brighton 2
nbc_pl_goalche1new0_230726.jpg
Jackson puts Chelsea up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_adingraintv_230726.jpg
Adingra ‘very happy’ with first goal for Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brebhahlv2_230726.jpg
Extended Highlights: Brentford 0, Brighton 2
nbc_pl_goalche1new0_230726.jpg
Jackson puts Chelsea up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_adingraintv_230726.jpg
Adingra ‘very happy’ with first goal for Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Video of Tyreek Hill altercation emerges

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 26, 2023 07:32 PM

It was inevitable that the surveillance video of the June 18 incident involving Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has emerged. And it has.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 has obtained the video of Hill apparently striking another man in the back of the head.

It does not appear to be a forceful blow. In the eyes of the law (and possibly in the opinion of the NFL), that doesn’t matter. The person struck by Hill pressed charges, and Hill resolved the case earlier this week.

Technically, an assault is an assault — regardless of whether it’s a knockout punch or a love tap. The term is defined broadly to include any unwelcome contact between one person and another.

The bigger problem for Hill is that the league could find a technical violation of the Personal Conduct Policy and then enhance what would be a small punishment based on his pre-NFL guilty plea for choking and punching his pregnant girlfriend.