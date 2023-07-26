Video of Tyreek Hill altercation emerges

It was inevitable that the surveillance video of the June 18 incident involving Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has emerged. And it has.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 has obtained the video of Hill apparently striking another man in the back of the head.

It does not appear to be a forceful blow. In the eyes of the law (and possibly in the opinion of the NFL), that doesn’t matter. The person struck by Hill pressed charges, and Hill resolved the case earlier this week.

Technically, an assault is an assault — regardless of whether it’s a knockout punch or a love tap. The term is defined broadly to include any unwelcome contact between one person and another.

The bigger problem for Hill is that the league could find a technical violation of the Personal Conduct Policy and then enhance what would be a small punishment based on his pre-NFL guilty plea for choking and punching his pregnant girlfriend.