Video shows Ricky Pearsall walking to ambulance after shooting

  
Published August 31, 2024 09:45 PM

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was able to walk to an ambulance after he was shot today in San Francisco.

Video taken by a bystander and posted online by Zak Sos of KTVU shows Pearsall walking with some assistance toward a waiting ambulance, and then getting on a gurney.

Pearsall appears to have a wound on his chest, near his right shoulder.

San Francisco Police say Pearsall was shot at approximately 3:37 p.m. by a man who was attempting to rob him. An altercation ensued, and the shooter was also injured. The shooter is in custody and charges are pending.

Pearsall is reportedly in stable condition.