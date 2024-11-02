 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings activate Dalton Risner

  
Published November 2, 2024 04:19 PM

Guard Dalton Risner is back on the Vikings’ roster.

Risner was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Risner injured his back this summer and has spent the entire season on injured reserve, but will now be available on Sunday night against the Colts. A preview of that game and the rest of the Week Nine slate appears here.

Risner played in 15 games and made 11 starts for the Vikings last season. Blake Brandel and Ed Ingram have been starting at guard for the Vikings this season.

The Vikings placed defensive lineman Taki Taimani on injured reserve with an ankle injury in a corresponding move. He has three tackles this season.

The Vikings also announced that they have elevated defensive lineman Jalen Redmond from the practice squad. He has played in four games this year and has two tackles and a sack.