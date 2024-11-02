Vikings activate Dalton Risner

Guard Dalton Risner is back on the Vikings’ roster.

Risner was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Risner injured his back this summer and has spent the entire season on injured reserve, but will now be available on Sunday night against the Colts. A preview of that game and the rest of the Week Nine slate appears here.

Risner played in 15 games and made 11 starts for the Vikings last season. Blake Brandel and Ed Ingram have been starting at guard for the Vikings this season.

The Vikings placed defensive lineman Taki Taimani on injured reserve with an ankle injury in a corresponding move. He has three tackles this season.

The Vikings also announced that they have elevated defensive lineman Jalen Redmond from the practice squad. He has played in four games this year and has two tackles and a sack.